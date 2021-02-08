BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Boulder campus is welcoming students back into the dorms. About 4,700 students started moving back onto campus Monday morning and it will continue throughout the week.
Those students must provide proof of a negative COVID test result within 5 days of arrival, only have two family members helping with the move and only have one guest at a time in the dorm.
The other safety measures include typical coronavirus pandemic prevention like wearing masks and social distancing. The CU Boulder campus is in Level Yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial.