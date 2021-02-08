LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighter spent much of the day on Monday mopping up the Morrison Road Fire which burned 535 acres, including parts of Fox Hollow Golf Course and Bear Creek Lake Park. The fire, which was caused by a human, started on Sunday afternoon as winds cranked up across the Denver metro area.
The fire forced multiple communities to evacuate.
On Monday, firefighters cut down cottonwoods that were along a golf cart path saying they were serious fall hazards because the fire weakened them, and they could fall over with strong wind.
Part of the mop up includes felling some trees along the Fox Hollow golf course. The Cottonwoods are very close to the cart path and are potentially dangerous, weakened by the fire, and pose a serious fall hazard. Known as “widow makers” they can be brought down by strong winds. pic.twitter.com/50praXe2K8
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 8, 2021
No structures were lost.
Investigators are working to determine if the fire was an accident or set intentionally.
Anyone who was near where the fire was first reported in Bear Creek Lake State park at about 1:30 p.m. and saw anything suspicious, to call investigators at (303) 539-9531.