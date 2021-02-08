DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is trying to help unemployed Coloradans get a job. The department launched a new, three week campaign called Reemploy Colorado which offers virtual hiring events, workshops and job search support.

As CBS4 has reported throughout the course of the pandemic, many Coloradans lost their jobs and incomes, and recently many in that group have faced growing problems in receiving unemployment benefits from the state.

Last week, nearly 11,000 Coloradans filed unemployment claims. Since the pandemic started in March, more than 1 million people have filed. The state has paid out nearly $7 billion in benefits.

CDLE officials say as various counties reduce restrictions based on a new COVID-19 dial, they want to help Coloradans get back into the workforce to help employers looking to reopen or open with greater capacity.

Below is a list of virtual events happening this week:

Tuesday, Feb 9 2pm – 3pm

Job Seeker Webinar Workshop (Northwest)

FREE weekly Online Job Seeker workshops each Tuesday beginning at 2pm. Individual career coaching, latest job seeking trends, where to find the perfect job and how to keep it. More information at http://www.connectingcolorado.com.

Wednesday, Feb 10 11:00am – 11:30am

Denver Workforce Services: “Now Hiring!” Series

Job seekers can listen to employers talk about their current openings, giving them the opportunity to ask questions about specific positions and what they’re looking for in employees. Participating employers include Aramark, National Western Conference, Denver Public Schools and more. Register here.

Wednesday, Feb 10 9am – 5pm

Denver Regional Virtual Career Fair Event

Job seekers can participate in virtual presentations from employers, live chat with employers and submit applications. Register here.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 2pm – 3pm

LinkedIn Basics Webinar

This webinar about LinkedIn is offered by the Mesa County Workforce Center. It provides job seekers with the basics of the online platform that connects professionals. You will learn how to network with people that can help you in your job search. For more information about the event, visit the Mesa County Workforce Center webpage.

Thursday, Feb 11 10am – 5pm

Virtual Veterans Employment & Resource Expo

Open to the public with priority of service and attention for veterans and their spouses for the first hour, job seekers can explore opportunities with more than 120 employers including Aerotek, Amazon, UCHealth, Ball Aerospace and more. Register here.

Friday, Feb 12 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Phone Interviews

A common first step in the hiring process is a phone interview or screening. This workshop will give job seekers insights on how to better prepare for the call and ace the interview. Register here.

LINK: Reemploy Colorado Information