(CBS4) – As the pandemic drags on, more Coloradans are finding themselves without work, and some of them without any money. Just last week, nearly 11,000 Coloradans filed unemployment claims. Since the pandemic started in March, more than 1 million people have filed. The state has paid out nearly $7 billion in benefits.

Some Coloradans are still waiting for some financial relief. Frustrated Coloradans have planned a protest in downtown Denver on Monday in which they will call for the state to do something about it.



Organizers Chris, Cherie and Brittany told CBS4’s Andrea Flores they were strangers until they met on a Colorado Unemployment Assistance community Facebook group.



“We’re at the point where we have to help each other, “each other” are the only people that we have at this point,” said Cherie.



In Monday’s demonstration, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., they and other protestors plan to rally outside the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment building, then march to Gov. Jared Polis’s office.

“The state owes people some answers,” Brittany said.



Chris is one of many frustrated Coloradans attending the event.



“I am currently homeless; I live in an RV thanks to Brittany who lets me live in her back yard. I lost my vehicle. It was repossessed because of this,” said Chris. “It hurts and people need to understand that I’m not the only one.”

These three Coloradans say they haven’t received any unemployment assistance since the fall. They believe it’s time for the state to take action.

“I think Governor Polis needs to step up if he is the Governor of the state, and he is for the good of the people,” said Cherie. “We have not had any words from him at all, and he really needs to address this as well, and put some action into place.”



“No more broken promises,” said Chris. “It’s not fair, it’s not fair at all.”



CBS4 reached out to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment for an interview but did not hear back. CDLE has made changes to its website in hopes of helping more Coloradans. The department is also extending call center hours with additional staff to help people with their claims.