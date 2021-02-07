THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police helped reunite a stolen dog and car with a man on Saturday. Investigators say the dog named Art was waiting for his owner as he dropped off a relative at North Suburban medical Center.
They say another medical emergency arrived, and the man helped those people.
Police say the driver left the Chevy Monte Carlo running. Kelsey Sagrillo walked out of the hospital and is accused of getting into the car and drove away.
Art is the man’s 11-year-old service dog.
In less then an hour, an officer found the car at the Hometowne Suites on Grant Street. Both the suspect and Art were also found, and the dog was reunited with his owner.
Sagrillo was arrested.