LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire broke out on Sunday afternoon in dry and windy conditions in Lakewood on Sunday afternoon and some evacuations were ordered. The Morrison Road Fire burned approximately 100 acres and just after 4 p.m. authorities said the fire was mostly out. It appears to have damaged the Fox Hollow Golf Course heavily.
The fire burned on the golf course and near Bear Creek Lake Park, and residential areas that had to be evacuated were in the Fox Hollow and Homestead neighborhoods. That evacuation ordered remained in place after 4 p.m. and evacuees were being instructed to head to Bear Creek High School for updates on the situation from officials.
Majority of the #MorrisonRoadFire is out, crews are still working hotspots in drainages. There is structure protection in place, however no structures are currently threatened. Evacuation is still in place for the Fox Hollow and Homestead neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/jRWo9ScUjh
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 7, 2021
The fire put up a large plume of smoke that could be seen from many parts of the Denver metro area.
It’s not cleared how the fire started. The Denver metro area, especially the foothills, has experienced strong winds for much of the weekend including Sunday as the fire started.
Widespread strong wind keeping the front range warm – but keeping fire danger elevated. Crews currently fighting a large grass fire off Morrison Road. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/uLfxlrqXZh
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) February 7, 2021
CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says approximate wind speed in the area is between 35 and 50 mph.