LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire started early Sunday afternoon in dry and windy conditions in Lakewood and evacuations were in place all afternoon. They were lifted at 6:30 p.m. but pre-evacuation notices will be in place for those home until further notice.

The Morrison Road Fire burned approximately 100 acres and just after 4 p.m. authorities said the fire was mostly out. It appears to have damaged the Fox Hollow Golf Course heavily but no structures were threatened.

Investigators say the fire was human caused, though it’s not known if it was accidental or intentional. They are asking drivers who were on Morrison Road around 1:30 p.m. who saw the fire on the south side of the road to call (303) 539-9531.

The #MorrisonRoadFire has been determined to be human-caused, but it’s not known if it was accidental or intentional. Anyone with information, can contact West Metro at (303) 539-9531. This video shows what the fire looked like earlier today, driven by the wind. pic.twitter.com/tvvJNAsM3t — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 8, 2021

“A lot of people think there’s a fire season in Colorado. Actually, there is not a fire season in Colorado, we just have to have the right conditions for a fire. Conditions today were prime for a fire like this,” said Ronda Scholting, West Metro Fire Public Information Officer.

The fire burned on the golf course and near Bear Creek Lake Park, and residential areas that had to be evacuated were in the Fox Hollow and Homestead neighborhoods.

Majority of the #MorrisonRoadFire is out, crews are still working hotspots in drainages. There is structure protection in place, however no structures are currently threatened. Evacuation is still in place for the Fox Hollow and Homestead neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/jRWo9ScUjh — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 7, 2021

The fire put up a large plume of smoke that could be seen from many parts of the Denver metro area. No firefighters were injured and no homes were damaged, officials said.

The Denver metro area, especially the foothills, has experienced strong winds for much of the weekend including Sunday as the fire started.

Widespread strong wind keeping the front range warm – but keeping fire danger elevated. Crews currently fighting a large grass fire off Morrison Road. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/uLfxlrqXZh — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) February 7, 2021

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says approximate wind speed in the area was between 35 and 50 mph at the time of the fire’s ignition.

“When you look at the potential for what this fire could have done, I think it was a very successful day,” said Scholting.