LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a nursing home employee killed in a shooting last week. Police say Ricardo Medina-Rojas was shot as he walked into work on Wednesday by a resident at the facility.
Okey Payne, 95, faces a murder charge after admitting to police that he killed Medina-Rojas. Payne claimed that staff at the nursing home was stealing money from him, which was investigated and found to be untrue.
It is still not clear how Payne obtained the gun used in the shooting. Firearms are not allowed in the facility, according to management.
The GoFundMe page to support the family of Medina-Rojas has already raised several thousand dollars. All of the funds raised will benefit his wife and two daughters.
RELATED: Letters From 95-Year-Old Murder Suspect Okey Payne Show Trail Of Paranoia