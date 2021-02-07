UPDATE: Just after 4 p.m., authorities said the Morrison Road Fire was “mostly out.”

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A large grass fire near Fox Hollow Golf Course and Bear Creek Lake Park is forcing immediate evacuations. Lakewood police and other emergency responders shut down Morrison Road for the so-called Morrison Road Fire.

Police say the evacuation area boundaries are Morrison Road to Hampden Avenue and C470 to Kipling Parkway. Those in that area need to evacuate and can meet at Bear Creek High School for updates.

West Metro Fire says the neighborhood east of the fire from Owens Lane to Kipling is being evacuated.

They add the fire is approximately 100 acres in size and is threatening the Fox Hollow and Homestead neighborhoods.

Large grass fire is burning off Morrison Road near Fox Hollow Golf course and Bear Creek Lake Park. Morrison Road is shut down in both direction in the area. Please stay clear of the area and if you are in the park or golf course please evacuate immediately — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 7, 2021

“If you are in the park or golf course please evacuate immediately,” police stated on social media. “We ask again please do not drive or come to this area. Vehicles parked and driving thru are creating a traffic hazard. Police and firefighters need to focus their efforts elsewhere.”

Strong wind can be heard and flames can be seen in video from CBS4 photojournalist Jeremiah Bellile who reports extensive damage to the golf course.

West and South Metro Fire Departments says a strike team has been called in to help attack the fire. More than 100 firefighters are at the scene.

Widespread strong wind keeping the front range warm – but keeping fire danger elevated. Crews currently fighting a large grass fire off Morrison Road. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/uLfxlrqXZh — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) February 7, 2021

It’s not cleared how the fire started. The Denver metro area, especially the foothills, has experienced strong winds for much of the weekend including Sunday as the fire started.

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says approximate wind speed in the area is between 35 and 50 mph.