BRONCOS UPDATEFormer Broncos Peyton Manning & John Lynch elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Monday, Coloradans who are between 65 and 69 years old will be added to the group of people qualified to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Colorado will move to Phase 1.B2 on Feb. 8.

(credit: CBS)

Preschool through 12th grade teachers, education support and childcare staff also qualify starting Monday.

(credit: Colorado)

Gov. Jared Polis says the idea is to keep young children in school for in-person learning.

RELATED: Child Care Staff Included In Next Vaccine Phase

“A 20 year old is able to safely learn from home by themselves in a way a 7 year old simply can’t, requiring the presence of a parent simply to do that,” said Polis.

He reminds Coloradans those who are 70 years and older still take priority, and the new groups will need to be patient.

RELATED: Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information

Danielle Chavira