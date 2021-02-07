DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Monday, Coloradans who are between 65 and 69 years old will be added to the group of people qualified to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Colorado will move to Phase 1.B2 on Feb. 8.
Preschool through 12th grade teachers, education support and childcare staff also qualify starting Monday.
Gov. Jared Polis says the idea is to keep young children in school for in-person learning.
“A 20 year old is able to safely learn from home by themselves in a way a 7 year old simply can’t, requiring the presence of a parent simply to do that,” said Polis.
He reminds Coloradans those who are 70 years and older still take priority, and the new groups will need to be patient.
