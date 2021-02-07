Super Bowl Bound: Colorado Health Care Workers Invited To Big GameThe NFL has invited thousands of health care workers across the country to watch Super Bowl 55 inside Raymond James Stadium.

CSU Women's Basketball Team Surprise Brohard Family During Border War GameNorthern Coloradans who have battled cancer were honored Saturday at the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against Wyoming.

Despite Jokic's 50 Points, Nuggets Fall To Kings In Series SweepHarrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

CBS Sports Airing Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming PlatformsCBS Sports has seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.

Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles DavisThe Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.

'The Sheriff' Peyton Manning Gets Into The Hall Of Fame On His First TryLong before he retired, everyone knew Peyton Manning would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.