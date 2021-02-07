JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 24 hours after they started, authorities recovered a body from Blue Heron Lake in Littleton. The body will be identified by the Jefferson County coroner’s office.
Emergency responders found the body using a sonar drone, but had to call the recovery effort off on Saturday evening after they lost contact with it.
On Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Michele Bourgeois to the scene. Her son, Graham Hebert, 30, disappeared in January.
Bourgeois, family members and friends spent days looking for Hebert on their own at the lake. Hebert’s family says Blue Heron Park was one of his favorite places.
Hebert walked away from a living facility for people with brain injuries.
The volunteers used a drone, inflatable kayak and bloodhounds to look for Hebert and found one of his boots.
“Really glad, just relief today. We have this drone. I know it’s him. Of course, we have to have a coroner, but some relief. We can finally as a family stop searching, drudging water, calling on friends and give us some closure and honor his life,” Bourgeois told CBS4 on Saturday.
It’s not clear how the body ended up in the lake.