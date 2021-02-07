BREAKING NEWS
Brush fire forces evacuations for homes around Cherry Creek State Park
Wildfire Leads To Evacuations For Houses Around Cherry Creek State Park
A brush fire started late Sunday afternoon in windy and dry conditions at Cherry Creek State Park.
1 hour ago
News Conference: Official Provides Update On Morrison Road Fire In Lakewood
Ronda Scholting, West Metro Fire Public Information Officer, gave an update on the Morrison Road Fire.
2 hours ago
Firefighters Quickly Attack Morrison Road Fire In Lakewood, Fox Hollow Golf Course Damaged
A wildfire broke out on Sunday afternoon in dry and windy conditions in Lakewood and damaged Fox Hollow Golf Course.
3 hours ago
New Groups Of Coloradans Prepare For Next Vaccine Phase
Starting Monday, Coloradans who are between 65 and 69 years old will be added to the group of people qualified to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
8 hours ago
Evacuations Lifted As Crews Battle Grass Fire At Cherry Creek State Park
A brush fire started in windy and dry conditions at Cherry Creek State Park and homes nearby were being evacuated.
Morrison Road Fire In Lakewood Human Caused, Fox Hollow Golf Course Damaged
The Morrison Road Fire was human caused, although it's not known if it was intentional. Investigators are asking anyone who saw the fire on the south side of the road at 1:30 p.m. to call them.
UCHealth Mass Vaccination Event Near Coors Field
Windy At Times Sunday, But Mild For Early February
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
11 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Lift Lines Are Long After New Snow At Colorado Ski Areas, But COVID Transmission Remains Low
As the snow finally starts to accumulate in Colorado's high country, so do the people in lift lines, leaving many to wonder how COVID isn't running rampant.
Traffic Alert: Be Ready For Periodic Closures On I-70 At Vail Pass On Monday
Drivers on Interstate 70 on Monday need to be aware of periodic closures on Vail Pass.
Colorado State University Pueblo Football Players Beat Long Odds To Play In Super Bowl 55
The college with the most players playing in the game from Colorado will be from Division II power Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves. Ryan Jensen is the starting center for the Buccaneers and Mike Pennel is a reserve defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Peyton Manning And John Lynch Join Together For A Third Career Highlight - Both Admitted To Hall Of Fame On Same Night
NFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch shared a second career in Denver. Now they have a third mutual experience.
Super Bowl Bound: Colorado Health Care Workers Invited To Big Game
The NFL has invited thousands of health care workers across the country to watch Super Bowl 55 inside Raymond James Stadium.
Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles Davis
The Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.
CSU Women's Basketball Team Surprise Brohard Family During Border War Game
Northern Coloradans who have battled cancer were honored Saturday at the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against Wyoming.
Despite Jokic's 50 Points, Nuggets Fall To Kings In Series Sweep
Harrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic.
Elevating Black Voices
Live Jazz Returns To Five Points As First Fridays Resume
Live music returned to Denver’s Five Points neighborhood Friday. Several people came to Sonny Lawson Park for First Friday Jazz Hop.
Denver's First Black-Owned Gun Club Offers Inclusive Space For All
Denver’s first Black-owned gun club in the historic Five Points neighborhood is providing an inclusive space for all.
Elevating Black Voices: Colorado Doctors Stress Importance Of Diversity In Medical Field
In the emergency department at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Dr. Vaughn Browne sees the worst of the pandemic every single day.
Legacy Of Black Police Officers In Colorado Started 140 Years Ago
After a year of social unrest following cases of police brutality against Black Americans, some Black Coloradans have made it their mission to be the change they want to see in the law enforcement profession.
Legacy Of Redlining Led To Today's Black And Latino Families Being Pushed Out Of Denver
While Denver has progressed to become a more equality-driven city, it wasn't always like this. Not long ago, many Black families couldn't buy homes because of redlining.
2021 Super Bowl Score: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Updates, Stream
February 7, 2021 at 5:59 pm