Colorado State University Pueblo Football Players Beat Long Odds To Play In Super Bowl 55The college with the most players playing in the game from Colorado will be from Division II power Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves. Ryan Jensen is the starting center for the Buccaneers and Mike Pennel is a reserve defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Peyton Manning And John Lynch Join Together For A Third Career Highlight - Both Admitted To Hall Of Fame On Same NightNFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch shared a second career in Denver. Now they have a third mutual experience.

Super Bowl Bound: Colorado Health Care Workers Invited To Big GameThe NFL has invited thousands of health care workers across the country to watch Super Bowl 55 inside Raymond James Stadium.

Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles DavisThe Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.

CSU Women's Basketball Team Surprise Brohard Family During Border War GameNorthern Coloradans who have battled cancer were honored Saturday at the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against Wyoming.

Despite Jokic's 50 Points, Nuggets Fall To Kings In Series SweepHarrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic.