Despite Jokic's 50 Points, Nuggets Fall To Kings In Series SweepHarrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

CBS Sports Airing Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming PlatformsCBS Sports has seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.

'The Sheriff' Peyton Manning Gets Into The Hall Of Fame On His First TryLong before he retired, everyone knew Peyton Manning would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Former Bronco John Lynch Finally Makes It To The HallAfter being named a finalist for eight consecutive years, Lynch can now call himself a Hall of Famer.

Sports Betting 'Cash At Counter' Location Opens In Downtown DenverAs sports betting in Colorado grows past a billion-dollar industry, a physical location has popped up helping betters much closer than the mountain gaming casinos.

Colorado State University Pueblo Football Players Beat Long Odds To Play In Super Bowl 55The college with the most players playing in the game from Colorado will be from Division II power Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves. Ryan Jensen is the starting center for the Buccaneers and Mike Pennel is a reserve defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.