BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue teams braced strong wind gusts on Saturday as they continued their search for a missing hiker. Josh Hall, 27, was reported as overdue on Feb. 3 at around 6 p.m.
Hall, from Arvada, was hiking near Nederland that morning with his dog. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle at the Hessie Trailhead later that evening.
A cell phone ping put his phone near the Devil’s Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cut-off around noon.
RELATED: High Wind Warning Issued For Saturday Night In Front Range Mountains, Foothills
Hall is described as 6-feet-4-inches tall and approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark hat and a grey/green backpack. The dog’s name is Happy.
Officials say rescuers deployed on skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles — and covered a large area of terrain.
If you see Hall and/or Happy, you’re asked to call Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-4444.
Search crews were up in the Hessie area searching again today for Josh Hall, who has been missing since Wednesday after going for a hike with his dog. Unfortunately, crews were unable to find any signs of Josh. We continue to ask the public for assistance. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xlJqfUAlZK
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) February 7, 2021