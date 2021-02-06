DENVER (CBS4) – A high wind watch issued for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills has been upgraded to a warning by the National Weather Service in Boulder. It will be in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday.
Locations in the warning include Winter Park, Estes Park, Nederland, Bailey, Central City, Evergreen, Georgetown and Idaho Springs. Westerly winds of 30-50 mph will be common with gusts between 60-80 mph possible in or near the warned area.