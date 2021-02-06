JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says West Metro firefighters are pulling a body from Blue Heron Lake in Littleton. Details about the body have not been released.
Sheriff’s investigators called Michele Bourgeois to the scene. Her son, Graham Hebert, 30, disappeared in January.
Some community members searched the same lake last weekend for Hebert. He walked away from a living facility for people with brain injuries.
Hebert’s family says Blue Heron Park was one of his favorite places.
The volunteers used a drone, inflatable kayak and bloodhounds to look for Hebert. However, they didn’t find any sign of him.
“We’re going to leave no stone left unturned,” said Michele Bourgeois, Hebert’s mom. “I hope and pray today we get answers.”
On Saturday, Feb. 6, Bourgeois tells CBS4’s Michael Abeyta the sheriff’s department found the body using the department’s sonar drone.
The body has not been identified, yet.