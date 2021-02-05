DENVER (CBS4) — A federal grand jury has indicted Logan Scott Debyle, a man who was arrested by Denver police during a post-election protest last November. He allegedly aimed a laser pointer at a police helicopter.
According to an affidavit from the FBI, Debyle allegedly aimed the laser at the cockpit of the police department’s helicopter on Nov. 4, 2020 as it monitored a small demonstration in Cheesman Park before the crowd made their way toward the state Capitol the day after Election Day.
After he was found and arrested, Debyle told a detective that he was “just sorta playing around with it,” according to the document. The other man told police he was worried about what Debyle was doing and tried to distance himself from him, the document said.
If convicted, Debyle faces a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.