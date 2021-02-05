JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Jesse Miles Davis, the director of the Littleton-based Colorado Select Girls Hockey Association, was arrested Thursday. He was and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility on charges of sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both charges are felonies and are the result of an investigation into an encounter on June 13, 2020, that allegedly occurred between Davis and a juvenile girl.

According to case documents obtained by CBS4, two girls planned to visit friends that evening in Idledale, west of Morrison. The two girls planned to camp in the backyard of Davis’s residence in a tent.

The three drank wine and whiskey along with Davis’s adult female acquaintance.

Later that night, after Davis’s female acquaintance went to bed, Davis allegedly entered the girls’ tent with the half-full bottle of whiskey.

The girls told investigators that Davis drank with them and smoked marijuana with them. One of the girls grew ill and exited the tent to vomit. According to their accounts, Davis followed her.

The girl told investigators that Davis assaulted her as she threw up.

Davis then told the other girl to retrieve water from the residence. He allegedly tried to have sex with the ill girl during that time, but was not successful.

When all three returned to the tent, Davis allegedly continued to “make out” with the ill girl. He stopped after the other girl asked, “Aren’t you kinda old for her?,” and returned to the house.

The girls left Davis’ yard, stayed the night at another friend’s house, and reported the incident to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office the following day.

Per the case documents, Davis told his female acquaintance about a sexual encounter, but called the girl the aggressor.

The female acquaintance told investigators she was particularly concerned about the allegations because of Davis’s involvement with the girls hockey league. The female acquaintance stated Davis was around teenage girls “all day every day.”

Davis’s profile with the organization touts his two decades of success as a youth hockey coach for both boys and girls.

“He has coached over 30 NHL draft picks,” it states.

Davis became the CSGHA’s director in 2019. A representative of the organization who was contacted by CBS4 had no comment.

A viewer told CBS4 that Davis was arrested Thursday at Edge Ice Arena in Littleton.

On Friday, Davis was advised of the charges during a court hearing. His bond was set at $50,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 3 where he will be expected to enter a plea.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing. Detectives have asked that anyone with additional information relating to Davis to please contact them through the agency’s tip line at 303-271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).