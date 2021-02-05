DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators in Denver have released a photo of an SUV they say a killer fired shots from last month. They are asking for help solving the fatal shooting, which happened on West Alameda Avenue and South Raritan Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.
The victim got himself to the hospital where he later died.
The rear window of the SUV was damaged by the gunshots.
Anyone who has information that might help police in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. They could be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.