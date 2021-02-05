Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson Top Hall Of Fame CandidatesPeyton Manning and Charles Woodson, two of the most dominant players at their positions in the NFL from 1998 until 2016, are among 4 first-year-eligible finalists.

Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles DavisThe Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.

Colorado Avalanche Shut Down After NHL Revises Virus ProtocolsThe NHL revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortened season on track, but not before a fifth team was idled by COVID-19 problems. Hours after the league announced changes visible in arenas and important behind the scenes, Colorado joined the growing list of U.S.-based teams shut down for virus concerns.

Super Bowl Bound: Colorado Health Care Workers Invited To Big GameThe NFL has invited thousands of health care workers across the country to watch Super Bowl 55 inside Raymond James Stadium.

Colorado Mammoth Cancels Spring Season Due To Uncertainties With COVID PandemicThe National Lacrosse League is cancelling its 2021 season due to uncertainties arising from the ongoing pandemic.

Nolan Arenado Embraces Playing For Perennial Contender In CardsNolan Arenado hasn't expressed this much optimism since signing his $260 million contract two years ago. "Excited" was the term he used about a dozen times Tuesday.