LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At least two people are displaced from their homes after a fire early Friday morning in Lakewood. It happened at 14th Avenue and Harlan Street just southwest of Sloan’s Lake.
Our crews this morning on a structure fire at a small apartment building at 14th & Harlan. One unit is a total loss, another unit was damaged. At least two people displaced, potentially more. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VBx8U5X8SX
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 5, 2021
West Metro Fire Rescue officials said some Lakewood police officers helped people escape from the flames. No one was hurt.
At least one unit is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.