By Jesse Sarles
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At least two people are displaced from their homes after a fire early Friday morning in Lakewood. It happened at 14th Avenue and Harlan Street just southwest of Sloan’s Lake.

West Metro Fire Rescue officials said some Lakewood police officers helped people escape from the flames. No one was hurt.

At least one unit is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

