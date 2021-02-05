DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Board of Education selected a firm to help search for the school district’s next superintendent. Alma Advisory Group will begin work immediately to fill the position previously held by Dr. Susana Cordova.
Cordova announced her resignation in November for a position with the Dallas Independent School District as the Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning. Dwight Jones, the district’s Senior Deputy Superintendent for Equity, will serve as Interim Superintendent through July.
Alma Advisory Group is a Chicago-based firm led by a woman of color with experience conducting national executive searches in the education sector. The DPS Board will work alongside the firm to ensure transparency and community engagement.
“The board’s selection of Alma for this search is a statement in and of itself. It speaks to the board’s overwhelming commitment to honor the voices of the community as they chart this new path forward,” said Monica Santana Rosen, CEO of Alma Advisory Group.
DPS officials say the search will use a competency-based screening process to mitigate bias and ensure a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We are committed to finding a diverse pool of highly qualified superintendent candidates,” said Carrie Olson, Board President. “The board reviewed several search firms, looking for one that aligned with our values and priorities as a board and for selecting the next superintendent of DPS.”
Recruitment is now underway and the DPS Board hopes to select a superintendent by June.