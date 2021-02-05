DENVER (CBS4) — The state health department will move Denver to Level Yellow on the COVID-19 dial at 9 a.m. Saturday. The move allows for increased capacity limits at many local businesses.
“I want to congratulate the people of Denver for their tremendous and tireless efforts to help us reduce the spread of the virus in our community and get us one step closer to putting this pandemic in the rear-view mirror,” Mayor Michael Hancock stated.
Level Yellow capacity limits include:
- 50% or 50 people (or up to 150 people within their usable space calculated using the Distancing Space Calculator), indoors at restaurants
- 50% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, at gyms and fitness businesses
- 11 p.m. on-premises last call for alcohol service
- 50% capacity at offices (remote work is still encouraged)
- 50% capacity for retail businesses
- Eligibility for outdoor site-specific variances
In Level Yellow counties, businesses that are 5 Star-certified must continue to operate at Yellow capacity levels until 70% of people ages 70 and over have been vaccinated statewide. The State estimates this will occur by the end of February. Once it does, 5 Star businesses will be able to increase capacities to Blue levels.
