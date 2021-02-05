COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Commissioners in El Paso County are calling on Gov. Jared Polis to fix inequities involved with distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.
In a statement, the Board of Commissioners says in part “The governor is sowing confusion and division, but El Paso County residents can rest assured our partners and medical providers are getting vaccines in arms as quickly and safely as possible.”
El Paso County will receive 12,900 doses of vaccine early next week. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say these doses of vaccine will go directly to five health care providers for distribution to seniors 70 and older in the county.