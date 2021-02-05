EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle County is supporting the federal executive order that requires face masks on public transportation. The order also requires travelers to wear face masks when they are in airports, bus and rail stations.
Face masks will also be required while on public transportation, passenger aircraft, railroads and buses. That means the order will be in place at to Eagle County Regional Airport operations, ECO Transit buses, as well as Town of Vail, Town of Avon, and Beaver Creek Transit buses.
Eagle County said that masks must be worn the entire duration of travel and that “The Center for Disease Control recommends that masks have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric; that they completely cover the nose and mouth; and that they fit snugly against the sides of the face without gaps.”
Travelers who do not wear face masks will be asked to leave or denied entrance.
“We are grateful for the public’s continued cooperation with mask requirements at the Eagle County airport,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation, in a statement. “This Executive Order should serve as a reminder of just how seriously we are taking it. We understand that visitors and residents come and go through our airports and bus systems, but we ask that they do so in a manner that complies with the letter and spirit of public health guidance.”