DENVER (CBS4)– There is another mass vaccination event planned for this weekend that targets older adults 70 and over. The goal is to vaccinate 5,000 people at the National Western Complex.
SCL Health is putting on the event and they say they’re prioritizing underserved and minority communities to help close the race and class gap around vaccine access.
One family registered to get their doses on Saturday said they’re thankful for this pathway to a vaccine.
“She’s very happy and excited to have the opportunity. One of the reasons is because she was to incentivize others to get the vaccine, because her community is sometimes a little fearful,” said Luz Avila.
All 5,000 of those spots are filled, indicating just how big this need is right now for these older Coloradans.