DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis extended the face mask mandate for another 30 days on Thursday. The mask mandate is in place in Colorado to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Polis first issued the executive order for the face mask or face covering mandate in Colorado in July.
The governor’s office stated that, “Wearing a mask is an easy and highly effective way to significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
