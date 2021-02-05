DENVER (CBS4)– Educators, teachers and students in higher education aren’t in Phase 1-B-2 of Colorado’s coronavirus vaccination plan. That’s because Gov. Polis said it’s simply more difficult for younger students to learn from home.
Getting those teachers in the younger grades vaccinated is the priority right now, to keep children in school for in-person learning.
“A 20-year-old is able to safely learn from home by themselves in a way a 7-year-old simply can’t, requiring the presence of a parent simply to do that,” said Polis.
Phase 1-B-2 begins in Colorado on Feb. 8.
Polis also said that as vaccinations continue in Colorado, it is important to wear a mask, avoid socializing with people outside of your home whenever possible, and to keep a distance of six feet from people.