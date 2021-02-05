CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious package in Fort Collins on Friday afternoon. The squad sent out a robot to take a closer look at the package.

Crews have closed College Avenue from Vine to Conifer. The area is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route to avoid traffic delays.

According to Fort Collins police, surrounding businesses have been evacuated. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

The robot appeared to be scanning a mailbox.

