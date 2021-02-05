CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rescued a pup who had fallen through the ice on Friday morning. The Labradoodle fell through the ice into a couple of feet of muddy water at Valley Country Club.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

He couldn’t get out.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

A firefighter rescued the dog and reunited him with its human.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Recent warm weather has made previously frozen ponds unstable.

