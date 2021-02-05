AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rescued a pup who had fallen through the ice on Friday morning. The Labradoodle fell through the ice into a couple of feet of muddy water at Valley Country Club.
He couldn’t get out.
A firefighter rescued the dog and reunited him with its human.
Recent warm weather has made previously frozen ponds unstable.
Around 11 a.m. SMFR helped a Labradoodle who having was having a bad morning. The dog fell through the ice into a couple feet of muddy water at Valley County Club and couldn’t get out. A Firefighter wearing a drysuit quickly rescued and safely reunited the dog with its human. pic.twitter.com/MgmmleKmTT
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 5, 2021