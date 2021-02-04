LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of young bobcats were spotted playing on a trampoline in Lone Tree. Sheila Salem took the video of the two bobcats in her backyard and posted it to her Nextdoor account.
She told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia that she wanted to share the video to remind people to keep an eye on their pets.
CPW says although typically elusive, Colorado has a large and thriving population of bobcats.
