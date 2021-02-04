WEATHER ALERTAvalanche Warning issued for most of Colorado's central mountains
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Douglas County News, Lone Tree News

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of young bobcats were spotted playing on a trampoline in Lone Tree. Sheila Salem took the video of the two bobcats in her backyard and posted it to her Nextdoor account.

(credit: CBS)

She told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia that she wanted to share the video to remind people to keep an eye on their pets.

CPW says although typically elusive, Colorado has a large and thriving population of bobcats.                  
RELATED: Speedy Bobcats Scared Off By Monument Man | Bobcats Spotted Playing In Boulder Backyard

Dominic Garcia