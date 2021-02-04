CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Raetta Holdman
(CBS4) – “Hands off Weld County.” That’s Gov. Jared Polis’ response to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

The response comes after Gordon told KOA News radio earlier this week he supports a fringe movement planning to petition to get a ballot initiative to explore the idea of Weld County seceding from Colorado to become part of Wyoming.

The Weld County Courthouse in Greeley (credit: CBS)

The group, “Weld County, WY”, has a website and Facebook page and is taking donations. The website says it’s a group of Weld County citizens who have a common desire to maintain their way of life.

Polis posted on his Facebook page saying, “Weld County is a thriving part of Colorado and Weld County residents are proud to be part of our great state.”

He goes on to address a connection in reverse.

“I do hear from so many Cheyenne (Wyoming) residents, on the other had, that they are culturally, economically and socially more connected to Colorado than Wyoming …”

