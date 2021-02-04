5 Arrested In Fort Collins Drug Bust Involving 1,000+ Black Market Xanax PillsFive people were arrested in Fort Collins after their alleged role in a drug bust. Those arrested have been identified as Aaron Cole, Korie Goss, William Backhoff, Leray Smith and Beth Reeves.

53 minutes ago

Citizen Shoots Suspect: Steven Padilla Shot 3 People In Oak Creek Before Being Killed By Citizen, Police SayA man accused of shooting three people at two different locations was shot and killed by a citizen. Investigators believe 46-year-old Steven Padilla shot a man in a neighborhood in Oak Creek Wednesday afternoon -- then drove a few blocks away and started shooting at a mobile home park.

1 hour ago

Denver Police Need Help Solving Murder Of Lewis GarciaPolice in Denver are hoping someone can help investigators solve a murder. On Jan. 27, Lewis Garcia was found shot to death at the La Vista Motel on East Colfax Avenue and Hudson Street.

1 hour ago

Denver Health Gets 2 Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers For COVID-19 Vaccine From BPOfficials at Denver Health say they got "an incredible donation" to help with COVID-19 vaccinations. The energy company BP donated two ultra-low temperature freezers capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine.

3 hours ago

Gov. Jared Polis Tells Wyoming Governor 'Hands Off Weld County'"Hands off Weld County." That's Gov. Jared Polis' response to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Missing Hiker: Teams Searched Area Near Nederland All NightFive teams of rescuers searched through the night for a hiker reported missing Wednesday evening. Officials say rescuers deployed on skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles -- and covered a large area of terrain. But the 27-year-old man from Arvada is still missing.

3 hours ago