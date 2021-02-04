VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– A backcountry skier died in an avalanche near Vail Resort on Thursday. The skier became trapped in the East Vail Chutes outside the boundary of Vail Mountain.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an avalanche about noon. Vail Mountain Rescue Group along with Vail Ski Patrol responded to assist with recovery operations.
One skier was trapped in the slide and did not survive. The victim has not been identified.
“This is a very unfortunate accident and our thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family,” said Eagle County Sheriff Van Beek.
The backcountry avalanche forecast in Eagle County is rated as considerable, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which means that there are dangerous avalanche conditions. Officials urge backcountry skiers to prepare with proper equipment, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making.
The avalanche occurred near the area where the grandson of Vail’s founder, Anthony (Tony) Seibert, died in an avalanche 7 years ago.