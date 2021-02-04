DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s leading K-12 education experts will provide an update on the potential future of standardized testing late Thursday morning.
Those experts include leaders of the Colorado Education Association, the Colorado Association of School Executives, the Colorado Association of School Boards, and the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance.
Via a virtual press conference, leaders will address what they call the “urgent need to postpone CMAS testing until 2022.”
They also will release new polling data, which shows majorities of Colorado voters and school parents put a higher priority on classroom instruction to close student learning gaps than on standardized testing to assess potential learning gaps.
The issue has been a point of contention for months. Last month, CBS4 talked with Westminster Superintendent Pamela Swanson, who said remote learning has been inconsistent from student to student, and she is all for the change.