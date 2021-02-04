SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The bodies of three backcountry skiers killed in an avalanche on Monday were recovered by helicopter on Thursday afternoon. Search crews located the skiers on Wednesday in the northern San Juan Mountains, but conditions were too treacherous for the helicopter to land.

The San Juan County Coroner identified the skiers as Seth Bossung, 52, Andy Jessen, 40, and Adam Palmer, 49, all of Eagle, Colorado. Palmer was the sustainability director for Eagle County, Bossung worked with Palmer in the same department and Jessen was the owner of Bonfire Brewery.

“We’re just kind of processing this and I think the transition from rescue to recovery has been really hard,” said Jeff Shroll, Eagle County Manager. “It’s a really good, close knit group of mountain bikers, skiers, kayakers, just outdoorsmen in general.”

Officials with the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said crews worked for 12 hours on Wednesday to recover the bodies, which were buried under 20 feet of avalanche debris.

A group of 7 skiers triggered the avalanche in a backcountry area known locally as the Nose, located between the towns of Ophir and Silverton. Four skiers were buried in the slide.

One of the skiers was able to trigger an airbag before they were rescued by the group. Officials responded to the avalanche but had to call off the search around 11 p.m. due to darkness and deteriorating weather conditions.

The next morning, officials located the skiers’ beacon signal. The search was suspended again that afternoon due to naturally occurring avalanches nearby and warming temperatures.

“Sometimes these types of accidents take multiple days, and that’s very stressful for every one involved especially the families that are involved, but our first and foremost mission is sending our search and rescue teams out there in a safe and effective manner, and that is of the utmost importance,” said said DeAnne Gallegos, Public Information Officer for the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management.

There are three verified GoFundMe campaigns for each of the avalanche victims. All funds raised will benefit their families.

There is also a gathering planned on Sunday to remember Bossung.

Late Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis shared his condolences with the skiers’ families and community.

“Those tragically lost in this avalanche were pillars of their community, public servants and friends to many. My thoughts are with their families, friends, and the Eagle County community during what must be a heart-wrenching and unimaginable moment.”

The Town of Eagle and Eagle County issued the following statement to CBS4:

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three men. Their contributions through their work in local government and local businesses, as well as their personal passions and their impact on the friends and family members they leave behind, have helped shape the community in ways that will be forever lasting. Every single one of us in both of our organizations has learned by their examples, and we are grateful to be able to call them colleagues.”

RELATED: Deadly Avalanche Claims Life Of Backcountry Skier Near Vail Mountain

RELATED: Colorado Springs Man Among 3 Overdue Hikers Found Dead After Alaska Avalanche