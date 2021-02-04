Denver Health Gets 2 Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers For COVID-19 Vaccine From BPOfficials at Denver Health say they got "an incredible donation" to help with COVID-19 vaccinations. The energy company BP donated two ultra-low temperature freezers capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine.

1 hour ago

Gov. Jared Polis Tells Wyoming Governor 'Hands Off Weld County'"Hands off Weld County." That's Gov. Jared Polis' response to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Missing Hiker: Teams Searched Area Near Nederland All NightFive teams of rescuers searched through the night for a hiker reported missing Wednesday evening. Officials say rescuers deployed on skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles -- and covered a large area of terrain. But the 27-year-old man from Arvada is still missing.

1 hour ago

50 Huskies Surrendered By Overwhelmed Breeder Now At 4 Colorado SheltersThe purebred Siberian huskies are now being cared for at shelters in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Larimer County.

2 hours ago

Colorado Governor Urges President To Keep BLM Headquarters In The StateGov. Jared Polis is urging the Biden administration to keep the headquarters the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado.

2 hours ago

Police: Steven Padilla Shot 3 People In Oak Creek Before Being Killed By CitizenA man accused of shooting three people at two different locations was shot and killed by a citizen. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago