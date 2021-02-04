FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fort Collins City Council approved a ballot measure that will pose the question to voters if the city should ban single-use plastic bags from large grocers. That ban would start in May 2022.
If approved by voters in the April 6 municipal election, paper bags would be available at large stores for a 12-cent fee.
In the future, the city council could expand the policy to include smaller retailers and other single-use plastics, like takeout food containers, straws and utensils.