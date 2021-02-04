Major mountain snow piled up Wednesday night into Thursday morning! Aspen Snowmass topped the list with 20 inches of snow.
Snow continued to fall for most mountain areas on Thursday, but at a much slower rate. This lull in snowfall won’t last for long. Friday will bring another wave of heavy snow to our high country. The heaviest snow will hit the northern and central mountains. Driving along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass will be tough through Saturday as we also expect very strong wind.
Our Avalanche Warning has also expanded. Most mountain areas saw 6 to 15 inches of snow on a very weak snow pack. If you’re skiing this weekend, please make sure to stay in bounds. The back country is very dangerous right now.
The snow sticks around through early Saturday morning before tapering through the day on Saturday.
For the Front Range and plains, we are warming up again through the weekend. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s on Friday and Saturday. Sunday we will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.