DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are hoping someone can help investigators solve a murder. On Jan. 27, Lewis Garcia was found shot to death at the La Vista Motel on East Colfax Avenue and Hudson Street.
Investigators are search for the gunman who killed Garcia, 34, and any witnesses on what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.