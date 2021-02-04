JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There are 58,000 people age 70 and older in Jefferson County alone. Whether it’s trouble with transportation or technology, getting the vaccine hasn’t been easy for many older adults.

Jefferson County is getting assistance from a nonprofit that knows best how to give it.

“Jefferson County has been connecting with community ambassadors. It makes us very proud to be able to provide information and access to people who can help them register for those vaccines, especially on a population 70 and older,” said Paulina Erices, Community Inclusion Program Manager for Jefferson County Public Health.

Benefits in Action was helping Coloradans navigate the healthcare system before COVID-19. Now the nonprofit is working with Jefferson County to help provide vaccine resources to people who need them. Since teaming up with Jefferson County, their ambassadors’ phones have been ringing off the hook.

“They just throw their hands up. They’re at a loss. There’s huge frustration and huge confusion. Many of them have been on phone calls, waiting for an hour. Many of them have been navigating internet systems,” said Laura Boggs, Director of Programs at Benefits in Action.

Boggs has been on the other end of what are often desperate phone calls. Ambassadors provide free education and application assistance to help connect to vaccine resources.

“We want to make sure that people are following through and don’t end up with a Pfizer shot and then a Moderna shot,” said Boggs, “We want to help people understand all of those complicated things People are very grateful to be able to have access to the vaccines and very, very grateful for our help to connect them.”

The nonprofit was already making calls to older adults in the community to help with isolation. Boggs says the majority of people reaching out don’t have anyone who could help them.

“The ability to speak to somebody live and get somebody to help them through that process relaxes them and eases them through the system. The work is really, really, really rewarding,” said Boggs.

These ambassadors will continue to assist people who need help as more groups become eligible for the vaccine.

Benefits in Action says there’s always a need a volunteers. If you’re interested in helping others or if you need vaccine help from an ambassador, call Benefits in Action at 720-221-8354.