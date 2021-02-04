DENVER (CBS4)– More than 1 million Coloradans have filed for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year. That’s about 1/5 of the state’s population.

Nearly $7 billion has been paid out to unemployed residents since March of last year. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said nearly 11,000 new claims were filed last week. But not all of those people will receive benefits or get help due to an overloaded system, which is created a lot of frustration among those looking for work.

Adam Christopher was an Uber driver but now he needs help. He should be receiving Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but he’s not.

“It’s been a complete mess. As you know 3/4 of the 50 states in the country have already started implementing and paying through their unemployment systems,” he said.

The Federal PUA comes through the State of Colorado, which has been upgrading its unemployment computer program system and is behind other states in administering benefits.

Joe Barela, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor said, “We know the technology being from this decade, this century, put us in a much better position to implement for any new changes or new programs that will be introduced with the new administration.”

His department is trying to deal with a pandemic-induced flood of claims. The CDLE is extending its call center hours Friday, adding Saturday hours from 1-4, will have 500 rotating call center employees on board soon, directing people to integrity forms to deal with fraud holds on payments and offering call backs with help from a virtual assistant.

But that’s not good enough for a lot of people desperate for money to pay bills. They plan to hold a demonstration at the CDLE on Monday.

Christopher explained the purpose, “I just think our voices need to be heard and accountability needs to be held.”

The CDLE responded that it understands and it is trying to do as best it can.