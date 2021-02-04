DENVER (CBS4) – Educators across Colorado are wondering if standardized testing should be conducted in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. With so much uncertainty between remote and in-person learning, supporters believe the tests should be postponed.

Some of Colorado’s leading K-12 education experts talked about the issue on Thursday. Those experts include leaders of the Colorado Education Association, the Colorado Association of School Executives, the Colorado Association of School Boards, and the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance.

During a virtual news conference, they addressed what they call the “urgent need to postpone CMAS testing until 2022.” They believe that adding standardized testing to an already stressful situation may make things worse for students and that they should be emphasizing students’ needs and a sense of normalcy.

The CEA said that a parent survey found 53% want the focus to be on closing the learning gaps in schools, not conducting the standardized tests.

“There is no norm for any student in this state and the more time we have to tend to our students needs, the more confident and secure they can grow and thrive as empowered and independent learners. Administering these statewide assessments are already going to add to our already overflowing plates as educators and add to chronic stress to students even more, which is unnecessary,” said Estes Park High special education teacher Emily Bochenek.

The superintendent of Strasburg Schools also gave a passionate plea to postpone the tests.