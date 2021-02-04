50 Huskies Surrendered By Overwhelmed Breeder Now At 4 Colorado SheltersThe purebred Siberian huskies are now being cared for at shelters in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Larimer County.

Colorado Governor Urges President To Keep BLM Headquarters In The StateGov. Jared Polis is urging the Biden administration to keep the headquarters the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado.

Police: Steven Padilla Shot 3 People In Oak Creek Before Being Killed By CitizenA man accused of shooting three people at two different locations was shot and killed by a citizen. Katie Johnston reports.

Wind Whipping Colorado All DayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

3 Killed, 1 Hurt In Shooting At Apartment North Of Fort CarsonThree people were killed and one was hurt in a shooting at a fourplex just outside Colorado Springs city limits, near Fort Carson.

Colorado State Trooper Injured When Car Slams Into Patrol Car On I-70A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol is recovering from injuries he received when a driver smashed into his patrol car while it was on the side of Interstate 70.

