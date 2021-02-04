OAK CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) — A man accused of shooting three people at two different locations was shot and killed by a citizen. Investigators believe 46-year-old Steven Padilla shot a man in a neighborhood in Oak Creek Wednesday afternoon — then drove a few blocks away and started shooting at a mobile home park.
The first shooting was reported at 218 East Highland Street. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was struck by a bullet but was not seriously injured.
Minutes later, investigators got reports of shots fired in the area of 201 Wild Hogg Drive. Investigators say Padilla fired shots outside unit number 37 and then went inside.
Once inside, investigators say Padilla tried to shoot a man, but his handgun malfunctioned. The man tackled Padilla — but Padilla was able to fire off several more shots. The man was killed and a woman was wounded.
That’s when another man in the home got a gun and shot Padilla, killing him.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers from the Oak Creek Police Department, detectives from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations are working the case.