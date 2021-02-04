SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol is recovering from injuries he received when a driver smashed into his patrol car while it was on the side of Interstate 70. It happened in snowy conditions near the Silverthorne exit on Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. the patrol car was in the shoulder of the road when it was rear ended hard and the vehicle was heavily damaged. The trooper was inside and had to be taken to the hospital.
The driver is being investigated for a possible DUI.
On Thursday morning the CSP told CBS4 the trooper is back home and recovering after “getting banged up.”
Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down when roads are snowpacked and icy and to move over for emergency vehicles.