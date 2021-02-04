ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver of a car that crashed into a garage on Thursday afternoon was rushed to the hospital. A natural gas meter was struck during the crash.
The crash happened at 8127 S. Norfolk St. in Arapahoe County. Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene. The gas meter was stabilized and crews worked to secure the structure.
What led up to the crash is being investigated.