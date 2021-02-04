AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A month after Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman went undercover to get an up-close and un-filtered study of the homeless, he’s now talking about what needs to happen to address the problem. Coffman’s story has taken on a life of its own since CBS4 first reported the jaw-dropping, eye-opening experience.

His decision prompted blowback from homeless advocates, who say he can’t understand homelessness from one week on the streets, but he says most of the feedback has been positive.

“I’ve been getting emails from across the country,” said Coffman.

The story of “Homeless Mike,” Coffman’s undercover alias, has spread far and wide and, he says, he’s thought long and hard about the people he met and the places he stayed. He’s also spent time thinking about what works and what doesn’t work and why the problem is getting worse and not better.

“Even in best of economic times, the homeless numbers are increasing.”

One thing he’s sure of is that neither the COVID-19 economy nor a lack of resources are driving factors, “I was asked during the intake process if I needed help with anything?”

He says the challenge is some people don’t want to change, “How do we incentivize people? I mean, are we providing too many resources to those who are not willing to change? We know that if people unwilling to change, then no amount of resources are going to make a difference in their life.”

The people living in encampments, he says, are among those who don’t want to change. He says they choose to live on the streets, not because they’re afraid of COVID-19, none of them wore masks, he says or social distanced, but because they’re addicted to drugs. He says the only way to address encampments is to shut them down and public assistance, he says, should be contingent on drug treatment at programs with a proven track record.

“Developing work skills and getting them a job where they can afford stable housing but keeping them sober.”

His critics say he has no compassion, doesn’t understand the trauma that drives someone to live on the street, and ignores the fact that many of those who are homeless suffer from mental illness.

He dismisses that, “Being compassionate is not enabling their behavior to continue.”

While most of those he met, he says, did not appear to be mentally ill, we have an obligation to help those who are, “For that population, what would be best is that we have shelters for them that are 24 hours.”

He admits the solution is complex but, he says, homeless advocates who make excuses instead of demanding changes are part of the problem.

“To paint this broad brush that somehow they’re all victims, and if only we could understand them a little bit better. This narrative is tied to their trying to obtain funding,” said Coffman. “I’m going give them credit that they believe what saying, even though I believe it’s wrong. They’re saying always it’s a function of more money. I guess my challenge to them, is after a week on the streets, is spend a day in an encampment and then tell me what you think.”