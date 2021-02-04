DENVER (CBS4) — A light knock on the door signals dinner time to dozens of Denver families in humble neighborhoods. The delivery people are quite the surprise for many including Char Jones and her children.

“Pretty awesome actually, with what’s been going on with all the police. This is awesome, they are reaching out and coming to the community” Jones told CBS4.

Only CBS4 was invited to watch the moment when, instead of escorting suspects out the door, Denver police officers walked out of a local restaurant carrying hot meals for deserving families.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out there in the community and give people a different side of policing,” Community Resource Officer John Avila said.

Here’s how it happened: an anonymous donor gave Grammy’s Italian Goodies in Wheat Ridge $2,000 — and asked the owners to make food for deserving families.

“He sent his mom in with $2,000 on blind faith that I would feed the community,” owner Vickie Corder said. “It’s just been an honor to give his gift.”

Corder contacted the Denver Police Department and asked them to determine who should get the meals. Police went one step further — they delivered the food themselves.

Together, officers and the chefs provided free meals to over 50 families.

“I really appreciate it, especially this time right now, it is very helpful for us,” said Lupe Loptec.

In a time when families like the Jones’ are struggling to make ends meet they get a big helping of kindness and a side of gratitude.

“They’ve kept the kids fed. That’s a big thing” says Jones.