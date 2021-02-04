(CBS4) — An overwhelmed breeder surrendered 50 purebred Siberian huskies this week and they are now being cared for at shelters in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Larimer County.
The Dumb Friends League, Humane Society of Boulder Valley, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Larimer Humane Society are providing shelter and care for the animals.
The dogs received medical and behavior assessments.
“While they are in relatively good health, they are under socialized and will require behavior support before they are available for adoption,” officials said.
Thirteen of the dogs are at the Dumb Friends League and officials said they will provide updates as their care progresses.
You can help support the care of these dogs, and other homeless pets at the Dumb Friends League by visiting ddfl.org.