WEATHER ALERTAvalanche Warning issued for most of Colorado's central mountains
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado News, Colorado Springs News, Denver News, Dumb Friends League, Larimer County News

(CBS4) — An overwhelmed breeder surrendered 50 purebred Siberian huskies this week and they are now being cared for at shelters in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Larimer County.

(credit: Dumb Friends League)

The Dumb Friends League, Humane Society of Boulder Valley, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Larimer Humane Society are providing shelter and care for the animals.

The dogs received medical and behavior assessments.

(credit: Dumb Friends League)

“While they are in relatively good health, they are under socialized and will require behavior support before they are available for adoption,” officials said.

Thirteen of the dogs are at the Dumb Friends League and officials said they will provide updates as their care progresses.

(credit: Denver Dumb Friends League)

You can help support the care of these dogs, and other homeless pets at the Dumb Friends League by visiting ddfl.org.

Anica Padilla