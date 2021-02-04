EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people were killed and one was hurt in a shooting at a fourplex just outside Colorado Springs city limits, near Fort Carson.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s office say it happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, on Loomis Avenue, just north of South Academy and B Street.
The four people who were shot were all adults. No information on their identities has been released yet.
Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Deborah Mynatt told KKTV that everyone involved in the shooting appeared to be accounted for and there is no one they are looking for.