DENVER (CBS4) – A mass vaccination site at the National Western Complex is already set up ahead of an SCL Health event this weekend. It’s aimed at vaccinating underserved groups, people 70 and older and communities of color.

SCL Health has filled all 5,000 appointments for the event on Saturday. They have worked with dozens of community partners to help those most vulnerable to the virus sign up for the vaccine. They’re helping people left behind, including a World War II veteran. Keith Robinson, 92, served as a Marine to protect the U.S. at the end of World War II.

For weeks, Keith and his wife, Joanne, feel like they’ve been left at the back of the line for the COVID vaccine in Colorado.

“If we can be protected, we want to be protected,” Robinson said. “We signed up for the vaccine at two different places and never heard a word back from them.”

Now, thanks to a partnership between nonprofit organizations and SCL Health, The Robinsons will join other people 70 and older, and residents in underserved communities, at a mass vaccination event at the National Western Complex.

“It feels incredible to know that we have all 5,000 slots filled, but more importantly it’s how we’re filling those slots,” said Megan Mahncke, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at SCL Health. “It really has been person by person, partnership by partnership, to get those that need it the most. We really have tried to break down the barriers of transportation, translation, and mobility.”

SCL Health is working with community organizations to offer transportation to the site. The Robinsons are grateful for help getting to their vaccine appointment.

A dry run Tuesday helped SCL Health ensure everything goes to plan.

“We wanted to see what it’s looking like from the moment that they park, walking in, getting registered and then sitting down and receiving the vaccination,” Mahncke said.

With everything in place for this weekend, Keith and Joanne are relieved to know their first and second doses are secured.

“It’s very comforting, very comforting,” Robinson said.