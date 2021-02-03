DENVER (CBS4)– The sister of teenage arson suspect Kevin Bui, arrested in connection with a deadly house fire that killed five, will also face charges in connection to the arson. Tanya Bui appeared in court on Wednesday on drug and weapons charges and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said that charges would be “forthcoming” related to the deadly arson case. Tanya Bui, 23, is accused of being involved in the planning before and/or after the homicide last summer. She remained in custody after her court appearance on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Investigators say Tanya Bui posted multiple photos of guns and large amounts of marijuana on social media before her arrest last week..

The Green Valley Ranch house fire on Aug. 5, 2020, killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire. The family members were immigrants from Senegal.

The fire investigation remained a mystery until last week, when police announced the arrest of three suspects believed to be involved in the arson case.

Two 16-year-old suspects, Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, will be tried as adults and prosecutors will also try to handle the third suspect, a still unidentified 15-year-old, as an adult. Bui and Seymour are facing murder charges. The other teen was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday.

Two sources with knowledge of the case tell CBS4 that at least one of the suspects has confessed his involvement to police, that the three teenage suspects had intended to set fire to a different house, although their precise motive for attempting that remains unclear.